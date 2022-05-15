USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard

220515-O-NR876-363

SEA OF JAPAN (May 15, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Chad Bowman, from Omaha, Nebraska, prepares the Mk 18 MOD 2 Kingfish for recovery during Exercise Noble Vanguard. The Kingfish is an unmanned underwater vehicle with the sonar capabilities to scan the ocean floor for potential mines. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

