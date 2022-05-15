220515-O-NR876-104

SEA OF JAPAN (May 15, 2022) The MK 18 MOD 2 Kingfish is lowered out of the stern door of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during Exercise Noble Vanguard. The Kingfish is an unmanned underwater vehicle with the sonar capabilities to scan the ocean floor for potential mines. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7202801 VIRIN: 220515-O-NR876-104 Resolution: 2619x1747 Size: 965.79 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.