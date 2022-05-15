220515-O-NR876-253

SEA OF JAPAN (May 15, 2022) Members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 deploy the MK 18 MOD 2 Kingfish during Exercise Noble Vanguard. The Kingfish is an unmanned underwater vehicle with the sonar capabilities to scan the ocean floor for potential mines. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7202804 VIRIN: 220515-O-NR876-253 Resolution: 2530x1687 Size: 994.02 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.