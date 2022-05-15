USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard

220515-O-NR876-314

SEA OF JAPAN (May 15, 2022) The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) sails off the coast of Japan during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022
Location: SEA OF JAPAN