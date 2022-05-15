220515-O-NR876-037

SEA OF JAPAN (May 15, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Jesus Mendozalopez, from King City, California, rides in a 7m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) towards the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7202800 VIRIN: 220515-O-NR876-037 Resolution: 2998x2000 Size: 946.55 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: KING CITY, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston (LCS 18) and EODMU 11 participate in Noble Vanguard [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.