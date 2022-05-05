Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, left, senior enlisted leader, Lt. Col. Richard Hollinger, middle, director of staff, and Col. Paul Thorton, vice commander, all with the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, share coffee together during an Ethiopian coffee ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The coffee ceremony is considered to be the most important social occasion in many Ethiopian villages and a sign of respect and friendship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
