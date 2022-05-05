U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participated in an Ethiopian coffee ceremony during a culture day at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The coffee ceremony is considered to be the most important social occasion in many Ethiopian villages and a sign of respect and friendship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 09:26 Photo ID: 7200983 VIRIN: 220505-Z-XU318-2008 Resolution: 4567x3045 Size: 1.83 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.