Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony

Tigis Bennett heats an Ethiopian coffee pot, known as a jebena, over a fire during an Ethiopian coffee ceremony during a culture day at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participated in the ceremony, which is considered to be the most important social occasion in many Ethiopian villages and a sign of respect and friendship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
