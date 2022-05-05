Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participated in an Ethiopian coffee ceremony during a culture day at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The coffee ceremony is considered to be the most important social occasion in many Ethiopian villages and a sign of respect and friendship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
