449th AEG Senior Enlisted Leader completes tour

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnathan Esses, left, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), presents a farewell gift to Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, senior enlisted leader of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery elements in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Africa Command, and our regional partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

