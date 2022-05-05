Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th AEG Senior Enlisted Leader completes tour [Image 1 of 6]

    449th AEG Senior Enlisted Leader completes tour

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnathan Esses, left, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), presents a farewell gift to Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, senior enlisted leader of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery elements in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Africa Command, and our regional partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    This work, 449th AEG Senior Enlisted Leader completes tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

