    Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony

    Airmen celebrate culture day with Ethiopian coffee ceremony

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron participated in an Ethiopian coffee ceremony during a culture day at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 5, 2022. The coffee ceremony is considered to be the most important social occasion in many Ethiopian villages and a sign of respect and friendship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

