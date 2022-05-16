WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Johnathan Davis, chief engineer explains the dry docking process to WWE’s tag-team Street Profits, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Mazzola)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7200758
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-UH010-1002
|Resolution:
|5802x3868
|Size:
|1012.95 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
