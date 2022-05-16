Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) [Image 7 of 7]

    WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Johnathan Davis, chief engineer explains the dry docking process to WWE’s tag-team Street Profits, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Mazzola)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
