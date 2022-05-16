NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Johnathan Davis, chief engineer explains the dry docking process to WWE’s tag-team Street Profits, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Mazzola)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:19 Photo ID: 7200758 VIRIN: 220516-N-UH010-1002 Resolution: 5802x3868 Size: 1012.95 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.