WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) receive autographs from WWE wrestlers (from left) Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins sign autographs during a Sailor engagement aboard the ship, May 16, 2022. WWE visited USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US