WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – WWE wrestlers Bobby Lashley, foreground, and WWE’s tag-team Street Profits, background, sign autographs for USS Iwo Jima Sailors, during a tour and Sailor engagement session, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Mark Klimenko)

