    WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) [Image 2 of 7]

    WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kolton Breeding takes a photo with WWE wrestlers Montez Ford, left, and Angelo Dawkins, WWE’s tag-team “Street Profits” during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 16, 2022. WWE visited USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:19
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
