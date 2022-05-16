WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kolton Breeding takes a photo with WWE wrestlers Montez Ford, left, and Angelo Dawkins, WWE’s tag-team “Street Profits” during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 16, 2022. WWE visited USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)
