WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) Electricians Mate 2nd Class Amber Pedersen takes a photo with WWE wrestler Liv Morgan during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 16, 2022. WWE visited USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua D. Petrosino)

