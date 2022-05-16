WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – WWE wrestlers tag-team Street Profits take pictures with U.S. Navy Sailors, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Mark Klimenko)

