    WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) [Image 5 of 7]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    NORFOLK (May 16, 2022) – WWE wrestlers tag-team Street Profits take pictures with U.S. Navy Sailors, May 16. WWE visited the USS Iwo Jima as part of a Navy Entertainment outreach effort prior to their Monday Night Raw event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Mark Klimenko)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:19
    Photo ID: 7200756
    VIRIN: 220516-N-HK187-1004
    Resolution: 4493x2995
    Size: 957.54 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, WWE Wrestlers Visit USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

