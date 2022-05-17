Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct inventory on Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 secondary equipment items at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, in Tapa Barracks, Estonia, with assistance from contractors from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany. The Army National Guard unit from Colorado, who is participating in DEFENDER-Europe 22, received over 500 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment pieces and vehicles from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade for the exercise. (Photo by Cpt. Dena Pollard)
