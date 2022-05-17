Humvees, tactical Humvee ambulances, 2.5-ton light utility trucks and other vehicles stand ready for issue to the 169th Field Artillery Brigade Headquarters at Tapa Barracks, Estonia. Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux provided mission command at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, at Tapa Barracks, May 8-10, issuing hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces to the Colorado Army National Guard unit for DEFENDER-Europe 22. (Photo by Maj. James Maskovyak)
Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22
