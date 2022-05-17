Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 1 of 5]

    Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

    TAPA BARRACKS, ESTONIA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 secondary equipment items from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, are laid out and ready for inventory at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, at Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The 169th Field Artillery Brigade Headquarters was issued radar equipment, a fuel truck, a palletized load system prime mover, tactical Humvee ambulances, 2.5-ton light utility trucks, Humvees and more. In addition, thousands of secondary items and repair parts were issued as well. (Photo by Maj. James Maskovyak)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:17
    Photo ID: 7200687
    VIRIN: 220517-A-SM279-054
    Resolution: 3917x2494
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: TAPA BARRACKS, EE
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

