A repair parts container is downloaded from a transport truck using a crane at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, in Tapa Barracks, Estonia, More than 500 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment pieces were issued to the 169th Field Artillery Brigade Headquarters, an Army National Guard unit from Colorado, for DEFENDER-Europe 22, May 8-10. Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux provided mission command at the ECHA, and all the APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces came from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany. (Photo by Lisa Pfaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:17 Photo ID: 7200701 VIRIN: 220517-A-SM279-422 Resolution: 3796x2276 Size: 1.41 MB Location: TAPA BARRACKS, EE Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.