Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

A repair parts container is downloaded from a transport truck using a crane at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, in Tapa Barracks, Estonia, More than 500 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment pieces were issued to the 169th Field Artillery Brigade Headquarters, an Army National Guard unit from Colorado, for DEFENDER-Europe 22, May 8-10. Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux provided mission command at the ECHA, and all the APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces came from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany. (Photo by Lisa Pfaff)
Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 04:17
Location:
|TAPA BARRACKS, EE
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
