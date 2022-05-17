Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22

Hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 secondary equipment items from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, are laid out and ready for inventory at Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The gaining tactical unit for the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, issue was Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 169th Field Artillery Brigade – a Colorado-based Army National Guard unit from Aurora. (Photo by Maj. James Maskovyak)

