Hundreds of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 secondary equipment items from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, are laid out and ready for inventory at Tapa Barracks, Estonia. The gaining tactical unit for the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area, or ECHA, issue was Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 169th Field Artillery Brigade – a Colorado-based Army National Guard unit from Aurora. (Photo by Maj. James Maskovyak)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7200688
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-SM279-161
|Resolution:
|3972x2662
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|TAPA BARRACKS, EE
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado National Guard unit receives APS-2 gear in Estonia for DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
