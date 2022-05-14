Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication [Image 25 of 25]

    San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

    PERIDOT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Shane Beaubien 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Gunnery Sgt. Reginald Berry, a branch chief with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, places flowers in the final resting place of Pfc. Michael A. Noline after the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline, a fallen member of their battalion at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

    3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion

