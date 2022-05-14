Gunnery Sgt. Reginald Berry, a branch chief with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, places flowers in the final resting place of Pfc. Michael A. Noline after the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline, a fallen member of their battalion at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 22:59 Photo ID: 7200439 VIRIN: 220514-M-KC297-2083 Resolution: 5048x3771 Size: 8.74 MB Location: PERIDOT, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.