San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

Family members of Pfc. Michael A. Noline stand after being called up by Cory Noline, son of Michael, during the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Michael, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

