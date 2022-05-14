San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

Lt. Col. Zebulon Philpott, commander of 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and attendees pose for a group photo after the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline, a fallen member of their battalion at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

