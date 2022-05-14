San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

Valerie Key-Cheney, a Peridot District councilwoman, gives her remarks to the audience during the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

