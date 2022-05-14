San Carlos Apache Tribe Officials, 3rd LAR honor fallen Marine with building dedication

Photo By Cpl. Shane Beaubien | Gunnery Sgt. Reginald Berry, a branch chief with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Shane Beaubien | Gunnery Sgt. Reginald Berry, a branch chief with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, places flowers in the final resting place of Pfc. Michael A. Noline after the dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community Building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline, a fallen member of their battalion at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Arizona, May 14, 2022. Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who served as a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in support of Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 26, 1991. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien) see less | View Image Page

Peridot District, San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Ariz. -- A platoon of U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participated in a dedication ceremony of the Michael A. Noline Community building, honoring Pfc. Michael A. Noline, a fallen member of their battalion at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Arizona, May 14, 2022.



Noline, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, served as a light armored vehicle (LAV), crewman for 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion from 1990 to 1991. Noline deployed with the battalion in support of Operation Desert Storm and was killed in action on Jan. 26, 1991.



"Coming here to help dedicate this building to the name of Pfc. Noline, it's a realization of how real this stuff is," said Sgt. Brandon D. Tranum, the color sergeant for 3rd LAR Battalion. "You see everyone getting emotional in the audience because this is super real to them.”



“I feel humbled to be here."



During the ceremony, the Marines presented the American flag and Marine Corps flag with the battalion’s color guard and took seats among the audience as San Carlos Apache Tribe officials, Noline’s family members, Wolf Pack Association members and Lt. Col. Zebulon Philpott, commander of 3rd LAR Battalion gave their remarks honoring Noline. Tribe officials were presented with three plaques from the Wolfpack Association to commemorate the day. The Wolfpack Association is a non-profit organization that connects past and current members of 3rd LAR Battalion.



"The plaques were designed as shields, the first one you saw represents the past which was 3rd Light Armored Infantry Battalion, the second represents today’s 3rd LAR and the third plaque is the Wolf Pack Association itself," said Tranum.



"For everyone that's been here today, it's amazing to see the influence of one person," said Cory Noline, son of Noline. "The influence of a Marine."



Tribe officials decided to named the building after Noline to honor his memory and, his service to the tribe and to the nation. The community building will serve as a venue for a variety of needs for all San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation residents.



"They wanted to do a building that was going to have a lot of use to the community and they wanted to dedicate it to father's name," said Cory. "Upon hearing about that, I had been working with the Wolf Pack Association.”



“I reached out to them, their president and he reached out to the 3rd LAR and asked if you could attend this with us."



After the ceremony, participants had lunch together, shared stories and took photos to commemorate the occasion.



"Everybody here for the most part are Marine veterans, army veterans and they all get it,” said Tranum. “They lived the same life we live now.”



"They really made us feel at home."



Following the luncheon, the Marines and guests visited Noline's final resting place to pay final respects before parting ways.