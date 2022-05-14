220514-N-XN177-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class D’asia Lewis shows her card after winning a round of bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 06:57 Photo ID: 7196744 VIRIN: 220514-N-XN177-1011 Resolution: 4281x2851 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220514-N-XN177-1011 [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.