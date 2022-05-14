220514-N-XN177-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jamire Harvey, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, plays bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

