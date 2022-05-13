220514-N-VJ326-2209 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Capt. Joel Lang, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, conducts a dress white uniform inspection in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|PACIFIC OCEAN
