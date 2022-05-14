220514-N-XN177-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Kiska Beatles, from Atlanta, calls out numbers during bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 06:57 Photo ID: 7196741 VIRIN: 220514-N-XN177-1003 Resolution: 3938x2623 Size: 1.63 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220514-N-XN177-1003 [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.