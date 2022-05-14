Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220514-N-XN177-1021

    220514-N-XN177-1021

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220514-N-XN177-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Information Systems Technician Seaman Jessica Echevarria Castillo, from Moca, Puerto Rico, plays bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 14, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 220514-N-XN177-1021 [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

