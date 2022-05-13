220514-N-VJ326-2227 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) – Ensign Jessica Santos, the air bos’n aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), conducts training with midshipmen in the wardroom lounge, May 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
This work, 220514-N-VJ326-2227 [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
