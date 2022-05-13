220513-N-LN285-1369 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1, speaks to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) while presenting their Battle Efficiency Award (Battle “E”) plaque May 13, 2022. The Battle “E” is awarded annually based on the overall readiness of a command to carry out its assigned wartime tasks.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 Photo ID: 7196452 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US This work, USS Missouri Receives the Battle "E" [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS