220513-N-LN285-1349 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Battle Efficiency Award (Battle “E”) to Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) David Henley, chief of the boat, and Cmdr. Carlos Martinez, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) May 13,2022. The Battle “E” is awarded annually based on the overall readiness of a command to carry out its assigned wartime tasks.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:55 Photo ID: 7196451 VIRIN: 220513-N-LN285-1349 Resolution: 5224x4179 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Missouri Receives the Battle “E” [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.