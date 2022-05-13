220513-N-LN285-1183 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1, presents awards to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) May 13, 2022. The USS Missouri received plaques for winning The Battle Efficiency Award, the Supply Blue “E” Award, and the Engineering Readiness “E”.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

This work, USS Missouri Receives the Battle Efficiency Award, the Supply Blue "E" Award, and the Engineering Readiness "E", by PO2 Leland Hasty