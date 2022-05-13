220513-N-LN285-1345 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore, Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Battle Efficiency Award (Battle “E”) to Cmdr. Carlos Martinez, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) May 13, 2022. The Battle “E” is awarded annually based on the overall readiness of a command to carry out its assigned wartime tasks.
(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7196450
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-LN285-1345
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Missouri Receives the Battle “E” [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT