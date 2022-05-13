USS Missouri receives award

220513-N-LN285-1249 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Supply Blue “E” plaque to Lt. j.g. Enrique Lamberti, the supply officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) May 13, 2022. The Supply Blue “E” is awarded annually based on the excellence of a command’s supply department.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

