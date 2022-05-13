Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Missouri Receives award [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Missouri Receives award

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leland Hasty 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220513-N-LN285-1295 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Engineering Readiness “E” to Lt. j.g. Michael W. Ford, the USS Missouri quality assurance officer, and Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Olen Hicks, Missouri’s reactor controls division leading chief petty officer May 13, 2022. The Engineering Readiness “E” is awarded annually based on the proficiency of a command’s engineering department.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

    pearl harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Virginia-class
    submarine
    SSN 780

