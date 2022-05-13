220513-N-LN285-1295 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 13, 2022) -- Capt. Melvin Smith, commodore Submarine Squadron 1, presents the Engineering Readiness “E” to Lt. j.g. Michael W. Ford, the USS Missouri quality assurance officer, and Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Olen Hicks, Missouri’s reactor controls division leading chief petty officer May 13, 2022. The Engineering Readiness “E” is awarded annually based on the proficiency of a command’s engineering department.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 20:55 Photo ID: 7196449 VIRIN: 220513-N-LN285-1295 Resolution: 4328x5410 Size: 1.85 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Missouri Receives award [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.