Army Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman waves to the crowd after rappelling from the ceiling to deliver the game puck at the start of the Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on May 10, 2022. The Iowa National Guard soldier was tasked to deliver the game puck after descending from the rafters at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7190116 VIRIN: 220510-Z-KZ880-062 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.04 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Hometown: LE MARS, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wave to the crowd [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.