Puck delivered

After rappelling from the ceiling Army Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman delivers the game puck to the official at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa prior to the start of the Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on May 10, 2022. The Iowa National Guard soldier was tasked to deliver the game puck after descending from the rafters at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.



U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US