Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    About to descend [Image 2 of 6]

    About to descend

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Army Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman climbs over the catwalk railing in the ceiling of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa as he prepares to rappel over the edge on May 10, 2022. The Iowa National Guard soldier was tasked to deliver the game puck at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7190112
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-KZ880-014
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: LE MARS, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, About to descend [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Over the edge
    About to descend
    On rappel
    Hockey rappel
    Puck delivered
    Wave to the crowd

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USHL calls the Calvary for puck drop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rappel
    Iowa National Guard
    Cavalry
    Sioux City
    Sioux City Musketeers Hockey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT