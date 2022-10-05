About to descend

Army Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman climbs over the catwalk railing in the ceiling of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa as he prepares to rappel over the edge on May 10, 2022. The Iowa National Guard soldier was tasked to deliver the game puck at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.



U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

