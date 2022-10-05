Iowa National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman repels down from the ceiling to deliver a ceremonial puck drop at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup with the Tri-City Strom during a best of 5 series, in route to the Clark Cup finals in Sioux City, Iowa on May 10, 2022.
U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7190113
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-KZ880-026
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|LE MARS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On rappel [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USHL calls the Calvary for puck drop
