Army Staff Sergeants Shawn Parks and Jamie Koopman look down from the ceiling rafters of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa as they prepare to rappel over the edge of the catwalk on May 10, 2022. The two Iowa National Guard soldiers where tasked to help deliver a game puck at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.



U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7190111 VIRIN: 220510-Z-KZ880-009 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.41 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Hometown: LE MARS, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Over the edge [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.