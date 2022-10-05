Army Staff Sergeants Shawn Parks and Jamie Koopman look down from the ceiling rafters of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa as they prepare to rappel over the edge of the catwalk on May 10, 2022. The two Iowa National Guard soldiers where tasked to help deliver a game puck at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup on Tuesday night.
U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7190111
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-KZ880-009
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|LE MARS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Over the edge [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USHL calls the Calvary for puck drop
