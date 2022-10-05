Hockey rappel

Iowa National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman repels down from the ceiling to deliver a ceremonial puck drop at the start of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Western Conference playoff matchup with the Tri-City Strom during a best of 5 series, in route to the Clark Cup finals in Sioux City, Iowa on May 10, 2022.



U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Date Taken: 05.10.2022