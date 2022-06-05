Parker Miller, the daughter of Lt. Ridge Miller, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affair Officer, poses for a photo at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. The 86th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center and other mission partners put on the event to express gratitude for spouses and family members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community and provided fun for the whole family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 04:01 Photo ID: 7189543 VIRIN: 220506-F-JM042-1388 Resolution: 5808x3256 Size: 3.16 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.