AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Members of the Ramstein Officers’ Spouses’ Club provide information on their organization during the 2nd annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. Organizations through the Kaiserslautern Military Community, came out to provide appreciation, food and information, which may be valuable to spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

