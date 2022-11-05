AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | Parker Miller, the daughter of Lt. Ridge Miller, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affair...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | Parker Miller, the daughter of Lt. Ridge Miller, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affair Officer, poses for a photo at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. The 86th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center and other mission partners put on the event to express gratitude for spouses and family members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community and provided fun for the whole family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol) see less | View Image Page

The 86th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center partnered with Ramstein Chaplains and the Community Cares Partners joined together to host the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day at the NorthSide Chapel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022.



The event thanked military spouses and provided beneficial information from various community partners and base organizations.



“Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a way for us to give back to those who are not only behind the scenes, but help make our Air Force the best in the world,” said John Falkner, 86th Mission Support Group deputy director. “We want to thank these amazing people who keep the home front locked down so we can accomplish the mission.”



To help thank spouses for what they do, agencies and mission partners set up tents where they offered free food, games, prizes and fun for families.



“We’re offering all sorts of activities for spouses and the whole family,” said Marcia James, 86th FSS AFRC Exceptional Family Member Program family support coordinator. “We wanted to give spouses and their family members a chance to come out and have fun. We have partners from all over the Kaiserslautern Military Community offering all sorts of goodies as well as helpful information to help spouses with things like opportunities and resources for education.”



Events like this give the community an opportunity to spread awareness to spouses on . the programs that are available to them.

“Our spouses embody the whole airman concept,” Falkner said. “They are part of our mission success. It’s our job to help them be aware of the resources available to them so they can continue to help our Air Force be better than it was yesterday.”



Military Spouse Appreciation day provides more than free food and prizes, it provides an opportunity for the Air Force to highlight how important our military spouses are.



“When I get up in the morning to go to work, I leave everything behind to go do my job,” Falkner said. “Sometimes I take for granted everything my spouse does to keep the house running and takes care of everything else. Oftentimes, we get so busy we forget to just say ‘Thank you,’ for everything they do for us. This event is mainly here to show appreciation of everything they do for us and let them know the Air Force is here for them every step of the way.”