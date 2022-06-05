AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Military spouses look at a display table during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. Ramstein Air Base supporting agencies hosted the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day, where agencies from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community came out to show their support for military spouses and all they do for Ramstein’s Airmen and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE by SrA Thomas Karol