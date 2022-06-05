Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 6]

    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Military spouses look at a display table during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. Ramstein Air Base supporting agencies hosted the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day, where agencies from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community came out to show their support for military spouses and all they do for Ramstein’s Airmen and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    Germany
    Spouse
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    86 AW
    RAB

