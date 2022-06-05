AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

A C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft propeller sits on display at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. The 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron set up a static display at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation day event and plan on hosting another event where spouses and their families can tour a C-130 on the flightline and is open to all members with base access. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior AirmanThomas Karol)
