    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 6]

    AFRC hosts Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft propeller sits on display at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2022. The 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron set up a static display at the 2nd Annual Military Spouse Appreciation day event and plan on hosting another event where spouses and their families can tour a C-130 on the flightline and is open to all members with base access. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior AirmanThomas Karol)

    Spouse
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    86 AW
    RAB

